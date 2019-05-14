Scottish Football Live: No Parkhead move for Benitez | Celtic foiled in key signing attempt | Ibrox transfer update | Rangers want Klinsmann | Adam to Dundee? | Naismith confirms Hearts deal Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Benitez WON'T be joining Newcastle Rafa Benitez won't be joining Celtic, according to Sky Sports' football reporter in England's north east. Instead he is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle. (Sky Sports) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Lennon in signing disappointment Celtic have been foiled in bringing John Park back to the club to replace outgoing head of recruitment Lee Congerton. Park oversaw a number of key signings during his last spell. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Benitez new favourite for Celtic job Rafael Benitez has been installed as favourite for the Celtic job by bookies. The Newcastle manager has yet to sign a new deal to keep him at St James' Park. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Naismith confirms Hearts deal Hearts striker Steven Naismith has revealed he has agreed a contract to convert his loan deal into a permanent arrangement this summer. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3