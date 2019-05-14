.

Scottish Football Live: No Parkhead move for Benitez | Celtic foiled in key signing attempt | Ibrox transfer update | Rangers want Klinsmann | Adam to Dundee? | Naismith confirms Hearts deal

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rafa Benitez won't be joining Celtic, according to Sky Sports' football reporter in England's north east. Instead he is set to sign a new deal with Newcastle. (Sky Sports)

1. Benitez WON'T be joining Newcastle

Celtic have been foiled in bringing John Park back to the club to replace outgoing head of recruitment Lee Congerton. Park oversaw a number of key signings during his last spell.

2. Lennon in signing disappointment

Rafael Benitez has been installed as favourite for the Celtic job by bookies. The Newcastle manager has yet to sign a new deal to keep him at St James' Park.

3. Benitez new favourite for Celtic job

Hearts striker Steven Naismith has revealed he has agreed a contract to convert his loan deal into a permanent arrangement this summer. (The Scotsman)

4. Naismith confirms Hearts deal

