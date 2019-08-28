Scottish Football LIVE: Neil Lennon's side to be backed by reduced support, Celtic to offer £15m-rated ace £25k-a-week, Rangers signing blow, Hearts legend's financial concern over squad, Parkhead forward rejected MLS move

Not only are Celtic looking to bring players in to strengthen the side but also get the club's star players tied down on new deal.

Kristoffer Ajer is the latest player the Scottish champions want to secure and could offer a huge deal. The club are also looking to step up their chase for a left-back. There is concern from a Hearts legend about the club's finances with the bloated squad, while Rangers have been hit with an injury blow. Refresh or hit F5 for all the latest news, transfer speculations and more from the SPFL.

The latest from the SPFL. Picture: SNS

