Scottish Football Live: McInnes rules out Scotland job | Left-back 1 of 5 to leave Ibrox | Manchester United want ex-Premiership star | Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Derek McInnes rules out Scotland gig Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job. He has said he sees himself as a club manager. SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Beerman one of five to leave Rangers Rangers have confirmed that Myles Beerman will leave the club once his contract expires. He will be joined by Liam Burt, Kyle Bradley, Jay Mack and Scott Gray through the exit door. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Ex-Killie player to Manchester United? Sean Longstaff is wanted by Manchester United. The ex-Kilmarnock loanee has impressed at Newcastle United this season. (Keith Downie - Sky Sports) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Motherwell starlet offered deal - three to leave Motherwell have offered starlet Allan Campbell a new deal. However, Tom Aldred, Alex Gorrin and Carl McHugh are set to leave. (Scott Mullen - BBC) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3