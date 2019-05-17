Scottish Football Live: Manchester United want ex-Premiership star | Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final | Motherwell offer starlet deal | Gerrard sets sight on key signing | New deal for McInnes wanted
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Ex-Killie player to Manchester United?
Sean Longstaff is wanted by Manchester United. The ex-Kilmarnock loanee has impressed at Newcastle United this season. (Keith Downie - Sky Sports)