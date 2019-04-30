.

Scottish Football Live: Manchester United legend fights Celtic's Euro corner | Rangers target Croatian striker | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | Hibs lead chase for Ibrox midfielder

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

1. Ajax ace to fight Celtic's Champions League corner

Ajax chief and ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar will have discussions with the European Club Association chief in an attempt to protect the big clubs in the minor leagues in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)
2. Rangers target hitman

Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record)
3. Morelos to leave?

With Rangers scouting Mirko Maric Steven Gerrard may consider selling Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express)
4. Hibs want Rangers midfielder

Hibs are ready to pounce if Rangers decide to offload midfielder Greg Docherty. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun)
