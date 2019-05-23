Scottish Football Live: Duo to leave Celtic | Rangers to sign Ryan Kent replacement | Young star set for Ibrox | Star vows Parkhead stay | Aberdeen want Hibs target Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Lustig on his way out Mikael Lustig is set to leave Celtic. The Swede's contract expires at the end of this month and he has been offered a bumper deal to return to his homeland. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Sinclair is determined to stay Scott Sinclair has poured cold water on talk he could leave Celtic this summer despite signing a 12-month extension to his contract. He has reiterated his desire to stay. (Celtic TV) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Rangers eye Kent replacement Rangers look set to welcome another Liverpool winger next season, with Sheyi Ojo on the cusp of signing a new five-year deal at Anfield before heading north to Ibrox. He will replace Ryan Kent. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Gamboa to leave Celtic... according to wife Cristian Gamboa looks to be on his way out of Celtic, after his wife posted a goodbye message on social media. The Costa Rican is out of contract this month. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2