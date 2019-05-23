.

Scottish Football Live: Duo to leave Celtic | Aberdeen want Rangers target | Ryan Kent to be replaced by Liverpool winger | Young star set for Ibrox | Star vows Parkhead stay

Mikael Lustig is set to leave Celtic. The Swede's contract expires at the end of this month and he has been offered a bumper deal to return to his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Mikael Lustig is set to leave Celtic. The Swede's contract expires at the end of this month and he has been offered a bumper deal to return to his homeland. (Scottish Sun)
Scott Sinclair has poured cold water on talk he could leave Celtic this summer despite signing a 12-month extension to his contract. He has reiterated his desire to stay. (Celtic TV)

Scott Sinclair has poured cold water on talk he could leave Celtic this summer despite signing a 12-month extension to his contract. He has reiterated his desire to stay. (Celtic TV)
Rangers look set to welcome another Liverpool winger next season, with Sheyi Ojo on the cusp of signing a new five-year deal at Anfield before heading north to Ibrox. He will replace Ryan Kent. (The Scotsman)

Rangers look set to welcome another Liverpool winger next season, with Sheyi Ojo on the cusp of signing a new five-year deal at Anfield before heading north to Ibrox. He will replace Ryan Kent. (The Scotsman)
Cristian Gamboa looks to be on his way out of Celtic, after his wife posted a goodbye message on social media. The Costa Rican is out of contract this month. (The Scotsman)

Cristian Gamboa looks to be on his way out of Celtic, after his wife posted a goodbye message on social media. The Costa Rican is out of contract this month. (The Scotsman)
