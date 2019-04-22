.

Scottish Football Live: Celtic target tipped to become star | Hibs duo sign deals | Griffiths' brother slams Rangers fans | Tierney's season over? | Centre-back eyes Ibrox berth

Azerbaijan youngster Bahlul Mustafazada has been tipped to become a star. The defender is set for a Celtic trial after impressing with Gabala. (Various)

1. Celtic target tipped to become star

Hibs have announced that defenders David Gray and Darren McGregor have both signed new four-year deals with the Easter Road club. (Edinburgh Evening News)

2. Hibs duo sign new deals

Jake Hastie to sign a four-year deal with Rangers. The Motherwell teenager is out of contract at the end of the season. (Scottish Sun)

3. Jake Hastie on verge of Rangers move

Rangers ace Nikola Katic has targeted a first-team place next season. The Croatian has started just 13 league games this season. (Various)

4. Defender wants Rangers place

