Scottish Football LIVE: Celtic signing comparison to Chelsea ace N'Golo Kante, Ex-Hearts striker Tony Watt set for retur, Blow for Rangers in forward pursuit, Portuguese U21 international linked with Ibrox move

With the hours, minutes and seconds ticking down on the January transfer window until it closes at midnight on the 31st, clubs could get panicky or desperate as they try to get deals over the line.

The top-flight teams have been back in action for three games now, giving managers a better sense of how players have reacted to the break, who they need to move on and in which positions they need to strengthen. All 12 Ladbrokes Premiership clubs are likely to be interested in adding at least one more player to their squad for the last four months of the campaign. But will they be able to do so? Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest transfer news and speculation. Refresh or hit F5 for the most recent updates.

Soro's Kante comparisons

There is good news for Celtic fans. New signing Ismaila Soro has likened his game to Chelsea and French ace N'Golo Kante.

The Ivorian was presented to the media this afternoon having completed his £2million move from Israeli side Bnei Yehuda.

He said: "My aim is to bring something extra when I play. I like to be aggressive and win the ball back, like N'Golo Kante. He is a top player to me in that position."

Watt set for return

Ex-Cetlic and Hearts striker Tony Watt could be set for a move back to the Scottish Premiership.

The 26-year-old has left Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia by mutual consent.

According to the Scottish Sun, Watt, now a free agent, has "unfinished business" in the league.

Blow for Rangers in transfer pursuit

Rangers have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of West Brom youngster Rayhaan Tulloch, according to a report.

The 19-year-old forward has been interesting the Ibrox side as well as European clubs with his contract set to expire in the summer.

But West Brom are reportedly confident of securing an extension for the player.

Luis to Ibrox?

Rangers are interested in the loan signing of Sporting midfielder Miguel Luis, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 20-year-old has played seven times for the Portuguese giants this season.

It is understood Rangers are keen on a 'lengthy loan' with Steven Gerrard keen to add one to his squad before the deadline.

Luis, who has five caps for Portugal's U21s, is valued by transfermarkt at £2.7million.

Rangers return for Hastie

Jake Hastie has returned to Rangers after a "mutual agreement was reached with Rotherham United".

The 20-year-old made 16 appearances for the Millers.

He won't be on the move again since he has now played for two clubs this campaign, having turned out for Rangers earlier this season.

Interest in Celtic starlet

Premier League side Crystal Palace are keen on Celtic youngster Michael Sparkes, report the Scottish Sun.

The 17-year-old has reportedly been invited down for a trial.

Rangers midfield blow

Ryan Jack is set to sit out of the next two weeks of action with a calf injury.

The midfielder was replaced at half-time on Sunday as Rangers fell to defeat at Hearts.

Wanyama price reduction

According to reports in England, Spurs would accept £9million for Victor Wanyama.

Neil Lennon tried to bring the midfielder back to Celtic in the summer but it was a deal which never got off the ground.

It is understood he was valued at £17million six or so month ago.

Report in Italy suggested he as used as a makeweight in an offer to sign AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

Expected interest in Saints ace

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright reckons the club face a battle to hold onto prized asset Ali McCann in the summer.

The Saints midfielder signed a new contract towards the end of 2019 which runs until 2023.

The club have not had to contend with offers yet for the 20-year-old but he has been the brightest spot in Saints' season so far.

Wright said: “Ali McCann is getting better and better. I am pleased the club have got him on a longer term contract because in the next window I am expecting there will be a lot of interest in him and people knocking on our door."

Rangers coach hints at signing desire

Gary McAllister has hinted that the club are keen to add to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

Speaking ahead of the club's midweek fixture with Ross County, he said: "A club like Rangers is always looking to improve in every window."

Celtic interest in centre-back

Celtic are set to make a move for their former centre-back Filip Benkovic.

Leicester City are to allow the 22-year-old to leave on loan having only played once for the first-team this campaign.

Benkovic, who has one international cap for Croatia, spent last season on loan at Celtic playing 27 times as he held the club win the treble for the third year running.

Despite his experience working under Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, he has been unable to work himself into the Premier League side with Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu forming an impressive centre-back partnership.

Currently sitting third in the Premier League, the Foxes are on course to qualify for the Champions League.

Leicester signed Benkovic for £13million in 2018 but he has featured just twice for the club.

Celtic are reportedly one of a number of interested clubs, including Bristol City and Cagliari.

Rangers duo to leave

Rangers are set to try and move wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker on this month.

Steven Gerrard wants to make room for one signing.

Both players have been on the fringes of the first-team having signed in the summer.

Barker, according to the Daily Record, is on £10k-a-week.

Stoke City eye SPFL pair

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill has been linked with moves for Aberdeen's Sam Cogrove and Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland.

Both Scottish clubs are unwilling to sell in the window.

It is has been reported Stoke will bid £2million for Cosgrove but Aberdeen value him higher than that, a valuation which has put off New York Red Bulls.