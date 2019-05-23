Scottish Football Live: Celtic not appointing new boss | Rangers boost in defender signing | Hibs boss target for English side | Duo to leave Parkhead | Aberdeen want ex-Ibrox trialist | Ryan Kent to be replaced by Liverpool winger
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Celtic WON'T be appointing new boss next week
Speculation that Celtic were to appoint a new boss on Monday has been dismissed by Glasgow City Council. GCC said an alleged leak document is fake. (Scottish Sun)
Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom is among the leading candidates for the Middlesbrough job, according to a prominent bookmaker - despite taking charge of just 14 matches for the Capital club. (Evening News)
Celtic are facing a sweat over the fitness of a key trio. Scott Brown, Kieran Tiereny and Jozo Simunovic face a race against time to be fit for the Scottish Cup final after missing training. (Scottish Sun)