Scottish Football LIVE: Celtic linked with TWO as Neil Lennon eyes £1.3m bid for youngster - Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen latest

Scottish football LIVE.
Scottish football LIVE.
Share this article
0
Have your say

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with Scottish clubs eyeing transfer news.

We'll have all the latest transfer news from around the web in our LIVE blog throughout the day - simply scroll down and refresh.