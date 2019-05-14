Scottish Football Live: Celtic foiled in key signing attempt | Benitez favourite for Parkhead | Ibrox transfer update | Rangers want Klinsmann | Adam to Dundee? | Naismith confirms Hearts deal . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Celtic have been foiled in bringing John Park back to the club to replace outgoing head of recruitment Lee Congerton. Park oversaw a number of key signings during his last spell. Rafael Benitez has been installed as favourite for the Celtic job by bookies. The Newcastle manager has yet to sign a new deal to keep him at St James' Park. Hearts striker Steven Naismith has revealed he has agreed a contract to convert his loan deal into a permanent arrangement this summer. (The Scotsman) Rangers have been watching Jurgen Klinsmann's son Jonathan. The goalkeeper is out of contract at Hertha Berlin. (Scottish Sun) Odsonne Edouard is one of three Celtic players who are doubtful for the Scottish Cup final. Mikael Lustig and Jonny Hayes are also struggling make the Hampden showpiece against Hearts. (Daily Record) Steven Gerrard is waiting for the transfer window to open before going after his key targets. The Rangers boss wants to add quality but has so far been focusing on out of contract players. (RangersTV) Charlie Adam is keen on the Dundee job. The Dundonian is willing to speak to the club to replace Jim McIntyre. (Daily Record) Former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal is keen on the Parkhead post. His representatives have spoken to the club. (Scottish Sun) Celtic manager latest: New candidate emerges for Parkhead job