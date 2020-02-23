Scottish Football LIVE: Celtic backed out of deal for 210 career goal striker; Hearts, Hibs and Rangers latest

Both Celtic and Rangers are in Premiership action this afternoon and we'll have LIVE updates throughout the day.

Last week, Celtic secured an away goal and draw in Copenhagen to put themselves in the driving seat ahead of the Europa League last-32 return leg. At Ibrox, Rangers looked down and out against Braga but recovered from going 2-0 behind to record a memorable 3-2 victory. The results have all but secured a European boost for Scottish clubs. We will have all the latest news, transfer speculation and more throughout the day. Refresh or hit F5 for updates