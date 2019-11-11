Scottish Football LIVE: '£40m' Celtic ace was wanted by Manchester United, Rangers 'target' U21 international winger, Green Brigade booed over poppy chant, Hearts have no Naismith concerns

Have your say

Celtic ace Fraser Forster was a transfer target for Manchester United, Rangers have been in Belgium scouting and the Green Brigade booed over poppy song

The live blog is back with all the latest news, transfer speculation and more from around Scottish football as the top flight enters the international break. Refresh or hit F5 for the latest updates.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster was a target of Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

The on loan star was attracting interest from the Premier League giants when starring for Southampton.

It led to the Englishman being given a new bumper contract.

Celtic could keep Forster permanently after this season with an England recall on the cards.

The Green Brigade boycotted the Remembrance Day minute's silence before Celtic faced Motherwell.

On appearing for the start of the match a chorus of 'stick your f****** poppy up your a**e' was booed by other supporters.

The minute's silence at Parkhead was impeccably observed.

Could Rangers be after Anderlecht winger Franics Amuzu?

Scouts from the Ibrox club were in attendance to see Vincent Kopany's side defeat Zulte on Friday.

The club's new director of football Ross Wilson could be direction attention to a player who was reportedly wanted by Southampton when he was there.

Amuzu is a 20-year-old winger and Belgium U21 international.