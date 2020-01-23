Scottish Cup TV games leaked as broadcaster reveals which fifth round ties will be screened

The Scottish Cup fifth-round ties featuring Celtic and Rangers have already been chosen for TV - after a TV network "leaked" the announcement.

Premier Sports subscribers learned of the decision when the TV channel's newsletter was sent out via email this week.

Hamilton Accies' home clash with Rangers on Saturday 8 February will be shown live from 12.30pm while Celtic's trip to old foes Clyde will be screened at 2pm on Sunday 9 February.

Premier Sports and the BBC struck a £20 million deal over six years to show Scottish Cup ties until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The BBC has yet to pick its own live matches but the all-Premiership clash between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock is a likely option as is the match between Lowland League side BSC Glasgow and the winner of the replay between Hibs and Dundee United.