Scott Sinclair set for Preston medical as he leaves Celtic training camp in Dubai

Scott Sinclair is due to depart Celtic's winter training camp in Dubai to return to the UK and hold talks with Championship side Preston North End, according to reports.





The winger, who has scored 62 goals in 167 appearances for the Hoops, does not appear to be part of Neil Lennon's first-team plans at Parkhead and had previously hinted at a January exit.

The former Manchester City, Swansea City and Aston Villa wideman is due to undergo a medical with the Deepdale club after missing training on Tuesday morning, and is set to hold further talks with North End boss Alex Neil.

Sinclair has spent two-and-a-half years with Celtic but has found first-team opportunities hard to come by following the return of Lennon.

He was the first signing made by former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers, joining the club in a £3.5 million deal. Sinclair is understood to be one of the club's highest earners, although his contract expires in June.