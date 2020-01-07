Scott Brown says VAR is killing the passion in football

Celtic captain Scott Brown believes VAR is "killing the game" despite growing pleas for its introduction to Scottish football.

Rangers called for VAR after their 2-1 Ladbrokes Premiership win over the champions at Parkhead at the end of 2019, with Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes adding his voice to the clamour at the weekend.

As the debate continues about VAR amid ongoing controversy over its use in England, the Scottish Football Association is planning to ask member clubs to vote on the potential implementation of the system.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Celtic's training camp in Dubai, Brown said: "It's killing the game, it's killing the celebrations.

"You score a goal and you slowly walk back, you can't go and celebrate and have that fun with the fans.

"Obviously we want the decisions to be right but it is the millimetres 20 seconds beforehand; is it a free-kick, is it a foul?

"It is killing the passion. As soon as a goal is scored the first thing I see is people looking up [at the screen] and hoping no-one has done anything in the last 20 seconds.

"It is killing the momentum. You have that momentum, you want to go pressing again but you sit for two or three minutes until someone upstairs makes a decision."