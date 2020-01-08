Scott Brown: Celtic captain claims media put words in his mouth as he speaks on Scotland comeback rumours

Celtic captain Scott Brown has denied suggesting he could come out of international retirement if Scotland reach Euro 2020.

The 34-year-old hung up his international boots for a second time in February 2018 to focus on his club career, but reports in November suggested he could U-turn on that decision if Steve Clarke laeds Scotland to Euro 2020.

However Brown, speaking at Celtic's winter training camp in Dubai, has denied the reports, claiming: "There's a big thing made of this, but it was the press putting words in my mouth."

He told BBC Scotland: "It would be a great experience. I was devastated that I never made a Euros or a World Cup, but everyone has to do what's right for Steve Clarke, whether it be postponing games to help them prepare or whatever.

"I wish the lads all the best. It would be amazing to see Scotland at the Euros. They have two big games and hopefully they can do it."

Brown initially called time on his Scotland career in 2016 only to reverse his decision around eight weeks later, but there is no chance of him making a second comeback as he paid tribute to former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers and ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan, who advised him to concentrate on playing rather than developing his coaching skills.

Brown continued: "They were both spot on because I seem to be enoying football more than I ever have done in the last five or six years.

"I've won trebles - I've won treble trebles as well. It's been great. Playing in front of 60,000 - you appreciate that more the older you get."