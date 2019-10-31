Scott Bain signs new four-year deal with Celtic

Scott Bain has signed a new four-year deal with Celtic, the club has confirmed.

The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic in January 2018 on loan, signed a permanent deal in the summer of 2018

He is now contracted to the champions until the summer of 2023.

After initially joining as back-up to Dorus de Vries following injury to Craig Gordon, he made his debut in a 3-2 win over Rangers at Ibrox in March 2018, and has played 45 times in total.

Bain is currently working his way back to full fitness after sustaining a hand injury earlier this season, with former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster returning on loan from Southampton to take the No.1 spot with Gordon the back-up option.

Bain's Parkhead colleague James Forrest also signed a new four-year deal yesterday.