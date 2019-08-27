Scotland boss Steve Clarke left Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths out for his own good

Steve Clarke has stressed that Leigh Griffiths’ absence from the Scotland squad is for the player’s own good after the manager made a late decision to exclude him for the forthcoming games with Russia and Belgium.

Clarke pondered the dilemma overnight on Monday before opting to delay the Celtic player’s return a little longer following his well-publicised personal problems.

That means Griffiths will have been absent from the international set up for over a year if he makes his comeback in the next Euro 2020 qualifying double header against Russia and San Marino in October. He last played for Scotland in the 2-0 win over Albania in September.

“I don’t think that he’s quite fully fit and firing in the way that he can do,” said Clarke, who spoke to members of Celtic’s management team before reaching his decision.

“And rather than put him under the pressure of bringing him into the squad, I’d rather give him a little bit more time to breathe to get fit at Celtic. Also, to get back to the level of sharpness that he needs to be to be a top player. That’s the only reason.

“But obviously I watch him, I keep an eye on him and hopefully he gets in the