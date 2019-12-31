Ryan Christie rushed to hospital for surgery after Celtic star suffers groin injury during Old Firm loss to Rangers

Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie underwent urgent surgery on a groin injury in the aftermath of Sunday's Old Firm clash.

The Daily Mail reports that the 24-year-old suffered the injury in a clash with Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos but attempted to play on before being replaced by Leigh Griffiths with ten minutes remaining.

Post-match tests flagged up the need for immediate surgery, and the Scotland international was rushed to hospital on Sunday night.

No timeframe has been given for Christie's recovery, although the winter break and warm weather training camp in Dubai could help his rehabilitation with Celtic not playing again until the Scottish Cup clash with Partick Thistle on January 18.