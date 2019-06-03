Rumour Mill: Rangers 'not signing Everton ace' | Key Celtic man on way out? | Hearts internationalist set for exit?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumour and gossip...







No Baines deal for Gers



Rangers will not be signing Everton left-back Leighton Baines despite the rumour gaining traction over the weekend.



The former England international was linked with the Light Blues with talk a deal could be completed this week.



But The Scotsman understands the 34-year-old is not about to join the Gers, with the link appearing to have originated on social media. (Daily Record)

End of the road for Rogic?



Speculation is mounting that Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic could be on his way out of Parkhead after comments made by new permanent manager Neil Lennon.



The Northern Irishman is keen to play two up front and a faster game, which could spell the end for the Australian, who isn't the quickest and could be sacrificed to bring in a second striker - which would also put Ryan Christie's role in doubt.



The 26-year-old has played more than 150 games for Celtic since joining in 2013 but wasn't fancied by Lennon first time around. (Various)

Godinho on way out?



Canadian internationalist Marcus Godinho is considering his future at Hearts after being told he is not guaranteed first-team football.



The 21-year-old is exploring other options and could leave Tynecastle Park this summer if he finds a new club.



He has already discussed the issue with manager Craig Levein and both parties will reconvene for further talks if he gets a suitable offer over the coming weeks. (Evening News)



Villa turn attention to Tav after missing out on target



Aston Villa could step up their pursuit of Rangers captain James Tavernier after missing out on Luton's James Justin, who is poised to join Leicester City.



Tavernier, who bagged 17 goals from right-back last season, is on Brighton and West Brom's radar as well, but with Villa releasing three right-backs, the former Newcastle and Wigan man could be a good option.



However, Villa have James Bree on their books and fellow full-back Fred Guilbert to arrive - so Tavernier's pursuit is not crucial to the Villans. (Daily Mail)

Grezda latest



Rangers winger Eros Grezda has quit the Albanian squad for personal reasons, as his Ibrox future remains shrouded in uncertainty.



The 24-year-old has started just seven games for the Light Blues following his £2 million switch from Croatian side Osijek and Grezda is seeking talks with Gers boss Steven Gerrard after becoming frustrated at a lack of first-team action.



But now the player's agent Ives Cakarun claims the player is mulling over his future with other clubs keeping tabs on his situation. (Daily Record)

Skacel bows out



Hearts legend Rudi Skacel has brought the curtain down on a stellar 20-year career.



The 39-year-old was an unused substitute for Czech club FK Pribram in their 1. Liga relegation play-off second leg match against Zbrojovka Brno yesterday.



Pribram were playing at home and the game finished 0-0 following a 3-3 draw in the first leg.



Skacel joined Pribram in 2017 after ending his second spell in Scotland and scored five goals in 43 matches for the Bohemian outfit. He won promotion to the top flight in his first season. (The Scotsman)