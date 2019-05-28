Rumour Mill: Rangers 'may have to choose between defenders' | Celtic transfer link 'unlikely' | Scotland reprieve for no-shows?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Souttar or Edmundson: Gers face decision

Rangers will hold off making a move for Hearts defender John Souttar, in the understanding that while they might miss out on the Jambos ace, they will almost certainly win the race for Oldham's George Edmundson.

The Light Blues were linked with a move for Souttar earlier this month, and while the Tynecastle side could entertain bids for the 22-year-old, he is unlikely to move in the early part of the window. (Football Insider)

Burke faces uncertain future

West Brom winger Oliver Burke faces an uncertain future after completing a six-month loan deal at Celtic.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Baggies in a £15 million switch from RB Leipzig, has struggled for game time under three managers at the Hawthorn.

His temporary move to Celtic was intended to kickstart his career but Burke fell out of favour under Neil Lennon and wasn't selected in the Scottish Cup final squad. Albion will now have to make a decision on the attacker's future. (Express and Star)

Clarke offers 'clean slate' to Scotland no-shows

New Scotland boss Steve Clarke has held talks with players who fell out of favour under Alex McLeish, offering them a route back into national football.

Figures such as Steven Fletcher, Robert Snodgrass and Matt Ritchie could all make a return to the Scotland set-up under the new manager. (Daily Record)

Four Killie players in Scotland squad

Steve Clarke is set to reward four of his former players at Kilmarnock with spots in his first Scotland squad.

It is being reported that as well as Stephen O'Donnell, fellow defenders Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor will receive call-ups alongside striker Eamonn Brophy.

The latter three are yet to be capped at senior level. (Daily Record)

Qarabag eye St Mirren ace

St Mirren 'keeper Vaclav Hladky is a rumoured target for Champions League side Qarabag.

The Azeri champions are understood to be readying a sizeable bid for the Czech 'keeper, whose penalty heroics against Dundee United helped keep the Buddies in the Scottish Premiership.

He has 12 months left on his contract in Paisley but the money on offer from Qarabag could be too good for the 28-year-old to turn down. (The Sun)

No Ibrox move for Lass

Rangers are unlikely to make a permanent approach for Lassana Coulibaly after the arrival and subsequent performances of Glen Kamara.

Coulibaly arrived on loan from Angers and initially impressed, but was forced out of the team after the Finland international joined in January.

As a result, a proposed deal for the 23-year-old now looks unlikely. (Football Insider)