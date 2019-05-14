Rumour Mill: Rangers linked with Bundesliga ‘keeper | Ex-Sporting CP boss keen on Celtic job | Ban for Old Firm star?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Rangers keen on Klinsmann

Jonathan Klinsmann in action for Hertha Berlin during a Europa League tie. Picture: Getty Images

Rangers have been linked with a surprise switch for Hertha Berlin back-up ‘keeper Jonathan Klinsmann - son of Spurs and Germany legend Jurgen. The Gers need gaolkeeping back-up with Jak Alwnick and Wes Foderingham set to leave this summer.

The 22-year-old Munich-born shot-stopper is believed to have an uneasy relationship with Hertha’s goalie coach, who accused the former USA Under-20 cap of having “too much American” in him and told him to work harder in training.

Hertha could have up to six ‘keepers on their books next season but with the 6ft 4in Klinsmann out of contract, he may look to move on in the search for regular football.

As well as Alnwick and Foderingham departing, veteran goalie Allan McGregor isn’t getting any younger. Klinsmann would likely be a decent back-up option who could learn from the 37-year-old before taking over from him in the long-term at Ibrox. (The Sun)

Carvalhal wants Celtic job

Former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has reportedly set his sights on the Celtic job, with the Portuguese boss understood to be desperate for a return to management.

The ex-Sporting CP boss is understood to have instructed his people to press the issue with Parkhead chiefs, with ousted Brighton boss Chris Hughton’s odds on getting the job slashed and David Moyes remaining an option.

Carvalhal has plenty of experience, having managed in the Turkish, English, Portuguese and Greek top flights. However, his lack of longevity - his average tenure is less than one year - could put Celtic off. The 53-year-old did take Wednesday to the brink of promotion to the Premier League but the Hoops may be looking for a more established manager. (The Sun)

Boost for Gers in George chase

Rangers are believed to be leading the chase for highly-rated Oldham defender George Edmundson, with reports suggesting the Light Blues are ahead of Hull, Preston, Stoke and Sunderland in the bidding war for the 21-year-old.

He visited Glasgow for talks last week and was given a tour of the Hummel Training Centre. Oldham are likely to want around £450,000 for the defender, who has impressed despite the Boundary Park club’s worst league finish in 50 years.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is understood to be keen on acquiring the youngster’s services as he prepares for life without Gareth McAuley and Joe Worrall, and less than half a million for a player with 12 months left on his contract and more than 70 games under his belt at such a young age would seem to be a decent bit of business. (The Sun)

Flan ban?

Jon Flanagan is sweating over SFA action after the Rangers defender clashed with Celtic captain Scott Brown during Sunday’s Old Firm clash.

The former Liverpool man was booked after an incident with Brown saw the Hoops skipper fall to the deck as the Light Blues defended a corner, a decision which enraged Neil Lennon who insisted the full-back should have been sent off.

Compliance Officer Clare Whyte is believed to have been studying footage of the incident as well as other flashpoints during the Ibrox side’s 2-0 win over their rivals.

Referee Kevin Clancy obviously saw something to provoke a booking but, as with Hibs defender Darnell Johnson, Whyte could take action despite the incident being dealt with at the time. (The Sun)

Naismith reveals Hearts deal

Steven Naismith has confirmed a permanent contract with Hearts is virtually done and dusted, with the Scotland striker confirming that “just the official side of things” needs to be sorted.

The 32-year-old - named the players’ and fans’ player of the year - has endured four months on the sidelines with injury, and had offers from MLS in America before agreeing to a permanent stay at Tynecastle.

He said: “It’s literally just the official side of things that needs to be crossed and dotted, if you like.”

Naismith was rumoured to be on the verge of agreeing a new deal, and even though the veteran will miss the Scottish Cup final, his presence in and around the squad going forward will be a big boost for Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Heckingbottom issues ultimatum to players

Hibs’ final game of the season against Aberdeen will offer some of Paul Heckingbottom’s players a final chance to win a new Easter Road deal.

Work on identifying possible targets has been under way since the former Leeds boss arrived in Edinburgh in February, with a view to having new signings in place by the start of pre-season training on June 20.

“We will bring players in,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that. It’s how many we bring in or how many we need to bring in that will be resolved in the next game.”

Hibs could see as many as 11 first-team players depart the club this summer, including loanees - it’s understandable Heckingbottom is keen to bring in replacements as soon as possible. (Evening News)

Adam eyes Dundee job

Charlie Adam has thrown his hat into the ring for the Dundee job following Jim McIntyre’s exit. The Dark Blues will play Championship football next season after finishing dead last in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder is a local lad and is understood to be keen on a player-manager role afer leaving Stoke City.

However, the 33-year-old is likely to have competition from the likes of Derek Adams, Alan Archibald, David Hopkin and John Hughes to name a few. (Daily Record)