Rumour Mill: Rangers eye St Johnstone star | Palace keen on Arfield | Rafa Benitez to Celtic latest | Ligue 1 defender set for Gers switch?

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gers linked with Clarke

Rangers have been linked with one of St Johnstone's star performers. Picture: SNS Group

Rangers are plotting a move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, according to reports.

The Ibrox side are likely to see Jak Alnwick and Wes Foderingham move on during the summer, and the 26-year-old Clark has impressed for Tommy Wright’s side this season.

Three English Championship clubs are also understood to be monitoring Clark, whose contract at McDiarmid Park is up in 2020. (Football Insider)

Palace eye Arfield

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield.

The Eagles are reportedly prepared to pay £3 million for the former Burnley man, but face competition from Southampton for the Canada international captain.

The Saints want the versatile ex-Falkirk ace to bolster their midfield, but Palace boss Roy Hodgson looks set to test the water with a bid. (The Sun)

Benitez ‘doesn’t suit Celtic’ - pundit

Celtic shouldn’t consider appointing Rafa Benitez as their next permanent manager - because the Spaniard’s style of football wouldn’t fit the Hoops, according to ex-Scotland international-turned-ESPN pundit Steve Nicol.

He said: “If they want to go in a different direction and play in a different way, then they would have to go somewhere else. I don’t really see how Rafa Benitez would be the right choice.

“Rafa is a guy whose teams play more on the counter. Celtic, for as long as I can remember, are a front-foot team and I don’t think Rafa would be the choice.” (Daily Express)

Mexer to Rangers?

Rangers have been credited with an interest in Rennes defender Mexer, according to reports in France.

Steven Gerrard was in Rennes earlier this week,and L’Equipe believes the Light Blues boss has an eye on the 30-year-old centre-back, who is available on a free in the summer.

Mexer scored the equaliser as Rennes shocked Paris Saint-Germain to win the Coupe de France last Saturday. (L’Equipe/The Scotsman)

Levein warning to Scotland hopefuls

Craig Levein has issued a warning to the men being linked with the vacant role of Scotland national coach, saying that while the position may be an honour, it is also “a hell of a frustrating job”.

Claiming that it is a wildly different beast from club football, ex-Scotland boss Levein has advised anyone considering taking on responsibility for trying to steer the side through the Euro 2020 qualifiers to proceed with caution.

“Having experienced it, the job is not what you think it is. It doesn’t bring the same things that day-to-day football management does. There are long periods of inactivity which I spent going down to England looking at clubs and watching games, stopping at McDonald’s and putting two stone on.” (The Scotsman)

Davis seals Ibrox return

Steven Davis will be a Rangers player next season after the club agreed a permanent deal for the Southampton loanee.

The midfielder returned to his former club in the January transfer window on a six-month loan from English Premier League side Southampton.

With his deal at Southampton set to expire in the summer, he’s now agreed to a pre-contract to remain with Rangers until 2020. (The Scotsman)

Fines for Old Firm duo after dust-up

Celtic and Rangers have each been fined £7,500 for the post-match melee which occurred at the end of the last Old Firm encounter.

Celtic were celebrating a 2-1 victory when Andy Halliday angrily reacted to Scott Brown doing so in front of the visiting support. This led to a mass confrontation, with Halliday receiving a second yellow card for the incident.

Alfredo Morelos had already been sent off earlier in the match, while Ryan Kent was handed retrospective action for lashing out at Brown following James Forrest’s late winner. (The Scotsman)