Rumour Mill: Rangers eye Everton star | Morelos to Ligue 1? | Celtic ‘shouldn’t pursue forward’ | Aberdeen, Hearts want Motherwell ace

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Gerrard wants Jags

Everton's players celebrate a goal by Phil Jagielka against Arsenal. Picture: Getty Images

Steven Gerrard is understood to be keen on opening talks with Everton veteran Phil Jagielka over a move to Ibrox.

The 36-year-old is out of contract in the summer and while he has featured recently, isn’t an out-and-out first pick. The Gers, meanwhile, are looking for defensive reinforcements with Gareth McAuley and Joe Worrall set to leave.

Jagielka has played more than 380 games for the Toffees but will be available on a free if he isn’t offered an extension at Goodison. (Football Insider)

Marseille preparing Morelos bid

Marseille are thought to be weighing up a bid for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. Les Olympiens have had the Colombian striker on their radar for some time.

Reports in France suggest the Orange Velodrome side are considering the Ibrox side’s £16 million price tag for the 22-year-old. (Various)

Mexer snubs Gers for Bordeaux

Rangers target Mexer has agreed a pre-contract with Bordeaux. The Rennes defender is out of contract in the summer and had been invited to attend the Old Firm game on Sunday as a guest of the Light Blues.

However, the 30-year-old Mozambique international has agreed a four-year deal with Les Girondins. (Various)

Hooper a step back for Celts, says ex-boss

Former Celtic manager Davie Hay has claimed re-signing Gary Hooper would be a step backwards for his old club.

Writing in the Evening Times, Hay said: “There may be a case to bring Hooper in to add a bit of depth to the squad along with someone else with a bit more quality as a starter, but I fully expect there to be higher targets in the Celtic manager’s mind rather than a forward who has just been released by Sheffield Wednesday in the English Championship. He did really well for Celtic first time around, but I think it might be a step backwards.” (Evening Times)

Aberdeen, Hearts eye Motherwell ace

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Motherwell striker Curtis Main, but any chance of adding Chris Cadden and Livingston’s Scott Pittman look doomed because of an inability to pay transfer fees.

The 26-year-old Englishman is out of contract in the summer and Dons boss Derek McInnes is understood to be an admirer of the former Doncaster Rovers hitman, while Hearts are also keen.

The south Shields-born frontman is reportedly mulling over a return south of the Border after 18 months at Fir Park but both clubs will hope to convince him to stay in Scotland. (The Scotsman)

Partick eye Boyd

Partick Thistle are to approach Kris Boyd after the former Scotland striker hinted at a departure from Kilmarnock.

The Jags maintained their Championship status by the slimmest of margins and are looking at bolstering their squad.

A number of top-flight clubs, including St Mirren, are also thought to be keeping tabs on the situation. (The Sun)

Trio set to start for Hearts

Clevid Dikamona, Craig Wighton and Ryan Edwards will all feature for Hearts as manager Craig Levein rotates his squad before the Scottish Cup final.

The triumvirate could play at Aberdeen tonight, with Levein keen to rest established names to preserve them for the Hampden Park showpiece later this month. (Evening News)