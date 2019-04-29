Rumour Mill: Mourinho to Celtic? | Rangers keen on 16-cap centre-back | Hearts fans disrupt McNeill tribute

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Odds on Jose Mourinho, left, becoming the next Celtic manager have been slashed. Picture: PA

Gerrard: Second is not enough

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he will never settle for second best after the Ibrox club guaranteed their first top two finish in the top flight for seven years. Two James Tavernier penalties secured a 2-0 win over Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

Katic should ‘hang his head in shame’

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes told Sky Sports that Rangers defender Nikola Katic should “hang his head in shame” over his theatrical fall following his tussle with Dons defender Andrew Considine. (The Scotsman)

Rangers keen on Klose

Rangers have been linked with a move for Swiss international defender Timm Klose, with the Norwich City man out of contract in the summer. The Canaries are understood to be keen on hanging onto the 30-year-old former Wolfsburg centre-back. (The Scotsman)

Mourinho to Celtic odds slashed

Odds on Jose Mourinho to become the next Celtic manager have been slashed by bookmakers Paddy Power. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss previously sat at 66/1, but has now dropped down to 14/1 after a rush of bets. (Scottish Sun)

Van Dijk thanks Celtic during POTY speech

Virgil van Dijk thanked Celtic along with his other former clubs as the Liverpool centre-back scooped the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. The Dutchman was honoured after a thoroughly impressive campaign in which he’s marshalled the Reds’ defence during their title race with Manchester City. (Daily Record)

Hearts fans disrupt McNeill tribute

A section of the Hearts support at the Edinburgh derby with Hibs on Sunday failed to respect a minute’s applause held in memory of legendary Celtic captain Billy McNeill. A number of travelling fans housed in the South Stand disrupted the tribute with singing towards the end of the minute’s applause. (Evening News)

Ikpeazu has no regrets over celebration

Uche Ikpeazu admits his celebrations after scoring the equaliser in yesterday’s Edinburgh derby were crazy but has no regrets about antagonising the Hibs bench. The Hearts striker said his celebration was not directed at anyone in particular and was simply the result of relief. (The Scotsman)