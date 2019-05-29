Rumour Mill: Key figure set for surprise Celtic return? | Rangers in for ex-England international | Ryan Kent latest

Have your say

Parker lined up for Lennon reunion

Garry Parker could team up with Neil Lennon at Celtic, according to reports.

The former Hibs No.2 worked with Lennon during his first stint at Celtic but could be set for a return to Parkhead.

John Kennedy is currently the assistant boss but Parker looks set to join Lennon's backroom staff over the summer. (Daily Record)

Rangers rekindle Downing interest

Rangers are still interested in former England international Stewart Downing, following his release by Middlesbrough.

The Light Blues were credited with an interest in the 34-year-old earlier this year, but are thought to face competition from Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

Downing played 40 times for Boro over the last season but scored just twice and registered one assist. (Sky Sports)

Ojo will replace Kent

Rangers have all but given up on securing Ryan Kent's services, but are lining up his Anfield colleague Sheyi Ojo as a like-for-like replacement.

Kent had a £12 million price tag placed on him following his success at Ibrox - around double what Rangers were prepared to pay.

Now, however, the Light Blues look to be focusing their efforts on Ojo, with Ryan Kent linked with a £10 million move to Aston Villa. (Daily Record)

Old Firm battling for in-demand Charlton ace

Rangers have joined the chase for rumoured Celtic target Joe Aribo but the Old Firm duo face serious competition from the likes of Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Newly-promoted Villa are understood to be in pole position for Aribo's signature.

Celtic may view Aribo as a potential replacement for Olivier Ntcham, who has been linked with Porto. (Daily Star)

Hoops line up Rennes friendly

Celtic will continue their pre-season preparations after their training camp in Switzerland and Austria with a friendly against French side Stade Rennais in mid-July.

Les Rouges et Noirs will come to Glasgow on July 13 - just days after Celtic kick off their Champions League qualifying campaign. (The Sun)

Goodwin set for Dundee gig

Alloa boss Jim Goodwin could be unveiled as Dundee's new manager this week. The former St Mirren midfielder worked wonders with the Wasps and is believed to have won the race to succeed Jim McIntyre at Dens Park. (The Sun, print edition)