Rumour Mill: Hibs to lead chase for Rangers ace | Rangers eye £3m-rated striker | SFA to decide manager’s fate

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: SNS

Hibs to lead chase for Rangers ace

Hibs will lead the way in the battle to sign Greg Docherty should Rangers look to move the midfielder on this summer. The 22-year-old has spent the season on loan at Shrewsbury where he’s impressed in England’s League One, but with strong competition for places back at Ibrox he may struggle to make an impact upon his return. (Scottish Sun)

- Hibs will release young striker Lewis Allan at the end of this season. (Scottish Sun)

Mallan wins Hibs’ POTY

Hibs midfielder Stevie Mallan was a double winner at the club’s Player of the Year Awards dinner. The 23-year-old was voted Player of the Year and also the Players’ Player of the Year at the ceremony held at Edinburgh Corn Exchange. (Evening News)

SFA to consider Heckingbottom fate

The SFA is “aware” of the comments from Paul Heckingbottom following Sunday’s Edinburgh derby and could be set to hit the Hibs head coach with a ban. Heckingbottom accused fourth official Gavin Duncan of swearing and said if they were anywhere else, he would have “knocked his teeth out”. (Evening News)

Rangers eye £3m-rated striker

Rangers are monitoring the progress of Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The NK Osijek hitman played against the Light Blues during the Europa League clash between the two clubs and director of football Mark Allaen has had the player scouted regularly in recent months. (Daily Record)

Murty: I’m better coach and person

The last time Graeme Murty was at Celtic Park, it did not end well. The 5-0 defeat gave the Parkhead side their seventh successive title and, coming hard on the heels of a 4-1 loss earlier that month, proved to be the tipping point for Murty in the caretaker Rangers managerial seat. Murty took a break before returning to his former under-20 role at Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Ex-Rangers chief paid £1.9m

Sacking former chief executive Martin Bain cost Sunderland more than £1 million in compensation last year, despite the Scot presiding over two successive relegations, the League One side’s financial accounts have revealed. Appointed in May 2016 on an annual salary of £1.24m, he received almost £1.9m in pay and compensation last season. (The Scotsman)

Lisbon Lion calls for dementia tests

A member of Celtic’s European Cup-winning Lisbon Lions squad has called for new tests on possible links between heading footballs and dementia after two of his former team-mates died within days of each other. (The Scotsman)

