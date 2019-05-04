Rumour Mill: Gerrard in France for look at defender | Ex-Real star Jack Harper in CL move | Charlie Adam open to offers

Have your say

Steven Gerrard eyes up summer move for Rennes defender

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reportedly jetted into France to get a closer look at Rennes defender Edson André Sitoe, known as Mexer, as he prepares to table a summer bid for the 30-year-old Mozambican. (The Scottish Sun)

Craig Levein: Five years until Hearts fans will see Harry Cochrane at fully-developed best

Hearts fans may need to wait five years to see Harry Cochrane at his fully-developed best, according to manager Craig Levein.

(The Scotsman)

Jack Harper’s next move could see him in the Champions League

Former Real Madrid youngster Jack Harper could be set for Champions League football after the summer after penning a pre-contract agreement with outfit Getafe, who sit in fourth place in La Liga.

The 23-year-old Malaga forward also says he remains hopeful that he can one day earn a regular slot for Scotland.

(Daily Record)

Celtic captain Scott Brown explains why he lives in Edinburgh

Scott Brown has explained why he lives in Edinburgh, claiming he needs to distance himself from potential off-field drama in Glasgow.

(The Scotsman)

Charlie Adam open to ‘all offers’

Former Rangers and Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam says he is open to ‘all offers’ once his time is up at current club Stoke City.

The 33-year-old Scotland international reckons he still has a lot to offer.

(The Scottish Sun)

‘We had a chuckle’ - Steven MacLean opens up on Hibs-Hearts clash with Lewis Stevenson

Hearts striker Steven MacLean revealed he and Hibs defender Lewis Stevenson laughed about their collision during Sunday’s Edinburgh derby. The pair grappled with one another and rolled around on the Easter Road turf as tempers frayed near the end of the 1-1 draw. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Last throw of the dice for Ray McKinnon as Falkirk fight for survival

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon admits that his relegation threatened Bairns are in a “horrible” position but a win over visiting champions Ross County is possible and that safety can be secured via the play-offs.

(The Scotsman)

Man City loanee Thomas Agyepong explains why he wants to be back at Hibs next season

Thomas Agyepong would love to make up for a season ravaged by injury with a prolonged stay at Easter Road - but admits the future is out of his hands.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Dick Advocaat on Scotland job: ‘Whether it’s going to happen, I don’t know’

Dick Advocaat has revealed he would ‘definitely’ manage Scotland if given the opportunity, but admits he isn’t sure if it will actually come to fruition.

(The Scotsman)

Hibs’ Stevie Mallan explains why he can’t wait to team up with Scott Allan

Stevie Mallan has admitted he’s already excited at the thought of teaming up with Scott Allan next season, claiming the midfielder’s return to Easter Road signals the levels to which Hibs are aspiring.

(Edinburgh Evening News)