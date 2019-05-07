Rumour Mill: Gary Hooper back to Celtic? | Rangers make guard of honour decision | Ibrox star hints at signing on Instagram

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip

Gary Hooper impressed for Celtic during his first spell with the club. Picture: Robert Perry

Lennon wants Hooper

Neil Lennon will make Gary Hooper a priority as a summer transfer target if he is given the Celtic job on a full-time basis. Hooper was recently released from Sheffield Wednesday after three-and-a-half-years at Hillsborough. He spent three productive seasons at Celtic earlier in his career. (Scottish Sun)

No Celtic guard of honour

Rangers will not give Celtic a guard of honour when the two sides face each other at Ibrox this coming Sunday. It has been traditional for the opponents of the league champions to honour the title winners in their first match after securing the crown. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers star hints at signing on Instagram

Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has hinted the club will sign defender Edson Mexer with a post on Instragram. Manager Steven Gerrard has been monitoring the Rennes centre-back, who is out of contract in the summer. (Daily Record)

Clubs ‘won’t touch Morelos over discipline’

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness believes big English clubs won’t be interested in Alfredo Morelos because of his poor disciplinary record. The Colombian’s talent and goalscoring record has seen the Ibrox club slap a £20 million price tag on his head. (The Scotsman)

Former team-mate doesn’t recognise McGregor

Kris Boyd played alongside Allan McGregor for Rangers in the noughties. However, the veteran striker admits he doesn’t recognise the man he once knew when he watches him now. Boyd believes his old friend remains an outstanding performer but cannot defend his thuggish outbursts. (The Scotsman)

Rangers midfielder confirms exit

Rangers midfielder Liam Burt has confirmed his departure from the club this summer following the expiration of his contract. The 20-year-old has been involved in matchday squads since the 2015/16 season but hasn’t made a first-team appearance this season. (The Scotsman)

Rangers coach praises Hibs

Rangers coach Michael Beale has praised the impact Paul Heckingbottom and Robbie Stockdale have had on Hibs since arriving at the club. The Light Blues’ 1-0 victory over the Easter Road side brought a halt to the Hibees’ unbeaten league run under Heckingbottom. (Evening News)

Possible return for Vanecek

David Vanecek remains way down the pecking order at Hearts but manager Craig Levein is not ruling out recalling the Czech striker before the season ends. Injuries in attack are mounting, which may result in out-of-favour Vanecek being brought in from the cold. (Evening News)

McHugh interesting clubs in India

Motherwell midfielder Carl McHugh has been interesting clubs in the Asian market and could be the second Fir Park star to move there this summer. Centre-back Tom Aldred is also a target for two clubs in the Indian Super League. (Scottish Sun)

