Rumour Mill: Celts loan ace given boot after final snub | McInnes tipped as next Scotland boss | Lennon: Gers fans fear me

All the latest rumours and gossip around Scottish football.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon gives loan ace Timo Weah boot after Scottish Cup final snub

Celtic's Timothy Weah reportedly refused to play in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

Timothy Weah was asked to leave Celtic yesterday afternoon because he refused to play in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

The 19-year-old’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain was cut short yesterday afternoon, with the striker laying the blame for his premature exit at Neil Lennon as he left the club.

(The Scotsman)

Ex-Hoops boss Rodgers tips McInnes for Scotland job

Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has recommended Aberdeen number one Derek McInnes for the vacant Scotland national team job.

(Daily Record)

Hibs boss gives update on prospect of signing Marc McNulty on permanent deal

Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs have to “overcome a lot of things” if they are to turn striker Marc McNulty’s loan deal into a permanent contract.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Lennon says Rangers fans give him abuse because they fear him

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon claims he gets abuse from the Ibrox faithful because they fear him.

(The Scottish Sun)

Rangers were ‘sucked in’ by Celtic captain Scott Brown at Parkhead

Connor Goldson believes Rangers were “sucked in” by Celtic captain Scott Brown when they lost both their heads and any real prospect of winning the title in the last Old Firm encounter.

(The Scotsman)

Aberdeen loanee keeping tight-lipped about potential Gers move

Birmingham striker Greg Stewart, who is currently on loan at Aberdeen and struck a crucial winner against Hearts on Friday night as the Dons continue their last gasp battle for Europe, is staying tight-lipped on a potential move to Ibrox.

The loanee, whose Birmingham contract runs out at the end of the season, is reportedly a summer target of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

(The Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon says Rangers lack class by not giving Celtic guard of honour

Neil Lennon believes Rangers are guilty of lacking class by declining to provide a pre-match guard of honour for Celtic at Ibrox tomorrow.

(The Scotsman)

Hearts manager says fringe players in frame for cup final despite defeat at Aberdeen

Craig Levein insists Hearts players gave him food for thought ahead of the Scottish Cup final despite last night’s 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen.

(Edinburgh Evening News)