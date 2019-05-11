Rumour Mill: Celts loan ace given boot after final snub | McInnes tipped as next Scotland boss | Lennon: Gers fans fear me

All the latest rumours and gossip around Scottish football.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon gives loan ace Timo Weah boot after Scottish Cup final snub
Timothy Weah was asked to leave Celtic yesterday afternoon because he refused to play in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.
The 19-year-old’s loan from Paris Saint-Germain was cut short yesterday afternoon, with the striker laying the blame for his premature exit at Neil Lennon as he left the club.
Ex-Hoops boss Rodgers tips McInnes for Scotland job
Former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has recommended Aberdeen number one Derek McInnes for the vacant Scotland national team job.
(Daily Record)
Hibs boss gives update on prospect of signing Marc McNulty on permanent deal
Paul Heckingbottom has admitted Hibs have to “overcome a lot of things” if they are to turn striker Marc McNulty’s loan deal into a permanent contract.
Lennon says Rangers fans give him abuse because they fear him
Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon claims he gets abuse from the Ibrox faithful because they fear him.
(The Scottish Sun)
Rangers were ‘sucked in’ by Celtic captain Scott Brown at Parkhead
Connor Goldson believes Rangers were “sucked in” by Celtic captain Scott Brown when they lost both their heads and any real prospect of winning the title in the last Old Firm encounter.
Aberdeen loanee keeping tight-lipped about potential Gers move
Birmingham striker Greg Stewart, who is currently on loan at Aberdeen and struck a crucial winner against Hearts on Friday night as the Dons continue their last gasp battle for Europe, is staying tight-lipped on a potential move to Ibrox.
The loanee, whose Birmingham contract runs out at the end of the season, is reportedly a summer target of Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.
(The Scottish Sun)
Neil Lennon says Rangers lack class by not giving Celtic guard of honour
Neil Lennon believes Rangers are guilty of lacking class by declining to provide a pre-match guard of honour for Celtic at Ibrox tomorrow.
Hearts manager says fringe players in frame for cup final despite defeat at Aberdeen
Craig Levein insists Hearts players gave him food for thought ahead of the Scottish Cup final despite last night’s 2-1 defeat by Aberdeen.