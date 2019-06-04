Rumour Mill: Celtic transfer document leaked | Premier League star considers Scotland switch | Holloway wants Kilmarnock job

Tuesday's Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic 'top-level probe' into leaked document

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell and manager Neil Lennon.

Celtic have began a top-level investigation after a private document showing the club's summer transfer plans was leaked online. It included names of current Celtic players along with potential transfer targets, though these cannot be named in print for legal reasons. (Scottish Sun)

McTominay 'willing to die' for Clarke

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has no regrets about electing to play for Scotland and is prepared to show he’s “willing to die” for new manager Steve Clarke on the pitch. (The Scotsman)

- Clarke is trying to persuade West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks to switch his allegiances to Scotland. (Daily Record)

Ambrose leaves Derby

Efe Ambrose has left Derby County after failing to make a first-team appearance. The former Hibs and Celtic star joined the Championship side in January after triggering a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave Easter Road. (The Scotsman)

Bigirimana with high praise for Heckingbottom

Gael Bigirimana believes Hibs are in good hands under Paul Heckingbottom – even though he didn’t get a single minute of game time under the South Yorkshireman. (Evening News)

Holloway 'very interested' in Kilmarnock job

Ian Holloway has revealed that he is "very interested" in succeeding Steve Clarke as the next manager of Kilmarnock. The former Blackpool manager is out of work after leaving Queens Park Rangers last year. (Scottish Sun)

- Killie defender Scott Boyd is contemplating retirement in order to become the sporting director of Premiership new-boys Ross County. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen eye move for Gorrin

Aberdeen are eyeing a move for Motherwell midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin. The Spaniard has courted interested from two clubs in major league soccer and Polish side Lech Poznan as his contract at Fir Park runs down. (Scottish Sun)

