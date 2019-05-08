Rumour Mill: Celtic slap £15m price on player wanted by four clubs | Rangers target to take in Old Firm clash? | Celtic midfielder in shock exit

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic want £15m for Rogic as clubs circle

Celtic interim boss Neil Lennon, left, with Hoops chief executive Peter Lawwell. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic won’t let Australia international midfielder Tom Rogic leave for anything less than £15 million, as Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers joins a host of interested parties.

The 26-year-old is a rumoured target for the Foxes but Southampton - who have signed Stuart Armstrong, Fraser Forster and Virgil van Dijk from the Hoops in recent years - are also keen.

Several other unnamed sides in England and Europe are also understood to be keeping tabs on Rogic. (Daily Record)

Mexer to attend Old Firm clash?

Rangers could fly Mozambique international Mexer in to Glasgow for this weekend’s Old Firm clash with Celtic.

The Rennes defender is suspended for his side’s Ligue 1 clash with Guingamp and is understood to be weighing up a move to Rangers after meeting Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Hendry set for Parkhead exit

Celtic midfielder Regan Hendry, who captains the Hoops’ reserve side, is set to leave in the summer at the end of his contract.

The 21-year-old, who spent time on loan at Raith Rovers last season, hasn’t been able to force his way into the Bhoys’ first team since joining in 2015.

Despite that, the Scotland Under-19 international was reportedly wanted by Norwich last year - although Raith are understood to be keen on re-signing the youngster. (The Sun)

Dons eye Dundee United ace

Aberdeen have been linked with Dundee United forward Pavol Safranko. The Slovakian ace is contracted to Aalborg for another two years but is in talks with the Tannadice club over a permanent move.

But McInnes, who faces a sizeable rebuild job this summer, is monitoring the loanee’s situation and could make a move if he sees an opportunity. (Evening Telegraph)

Celtic face competition for Shankland

Celtic, Sunderland and Swansea are all keen on signing Ayr United striker Lawrence Shankland in the summer, according to reports.

The former Aberdeen youngster is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a string of clubs following a 34-goal haul for the Honest Men this term.

Ayr chairman Lachlan Cameron has conceded defeat in a bid to hang on to the striker, who is likely to move on at the end of the campaign. (Wales Online)

Former Gers midfielder freed by Bees

Lewis Macleod has been freed by Brentford after making just 43 appearances for the Bees since his £850,000 move from Rangers in 2015.

The 24-year-old has suffered a series of injury setbacks while at Griffin Park and although he forced his way back into the first-team squad at the start of the season, hasn’t featured since Dean Smith left for Aston Villa.

Macleod scored four times for the English Championship side and has been linked with a return to Ibrox in the past. (Various)

Izaguirre eyes MLS switch

Celtic have offered Emilio Izaguirre a new one-year deal but the veteran full-back has an eye on America.

The Honduran international won his 11th league medal with the Hoops earlier this month and is now in his second spell at Parkhead.

But the 32-year-old admits he has a major decision to make this summer and is understood to be mulling over an MLS move to be closer to his homeland. (Daily Record)

Hibs weighing up reserve team’s future

Hibs are considering their options as they look to decide how best to bring on the club’s crop of talented youngsters.

The Reserve League was re-introduced for this season, replacing the SPFL Development League, but there have been concerns that the shake-up limits players’ progress in terms of first-team targets.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has mooted the idea of playing friendlies, such as yesterday’s 3-0 win over Middlesbrough Under-23s, and revealed the Hibees had been forced to turn down a friendly with a Juventus XI. (Evening News)