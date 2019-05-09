Rumour Mill: Celtic rubbish Griffiths rumours | English giants plot Ibrox raid | Trio on Hibs radar | Rangers face fight to land Scots target

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Celtic rubbish Griffiths claims

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have dismissed reports suggesting striker Leigh Griffiths is facing the Parkhead exit.

Social media went into overdrive last night amid claims the Scotland striker was to be sacked by the Hoops - later rubbished by the club.

A source told The Sun that the former Hibs and Wolves forward is working “harder than ever” to rejoin the first-team squad after months on the sidelines with personal issues. (The Sun)

Vila eye Tav

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing a summer bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier.

The Villans are understood to be looking at replacements for Alan Hutton, who is out of contract in the summer, and Ahmed Elmohamady.

The club have reportedly been keeping tabs on Tavernier and could move for the former Wigan defender in the close season. (FootballInsider)

Man City set to battle Gers for Smith

Rangers could face competition from Manchester City in the race to land Kilmarnock teen Liam Smith.

The 16-year-old is highly-regarded at Rugby Park and the Light Blues have been keen for some time on the Scotland underage star.

But Smith recently paid a visit to City, which could spell the end for Rangers’ interest. (Various)

Hibs linked with Grimmer and Ruth

Hibs have been credited with an interest in former Aberdeen kid Jack Grimmer, and have scouted Queen’s Park starlet Michael Ruth, according to reports.

Grimmer, who left Aberdeen for Fulham before ending up at Coventry in 2017, is set to become a free agent this summer and has been linked with a return to Scotland.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Ruth has been watched three times by Hibs’ recruitment team. The striker has been capped by Scotland at under-16 level and spent a week on trial with Rangers last season. (Various)

Fitness boost for Hoops ahead of Old Firm

Kieran Tierney and Mikael Lustig are expected to be fit for the final Old Firm game of the season.

Celtic travel to Ibrox on Sunday and despite both defenders being replaced during the title-sealing win over Aberdeen, the duo are expected to be fit to face the Light Blues. (Various)

Jackson on Hibees radar

Barnsley defender Adam Jackson is thought to be a target for Hibs after the 24-year-old was seen at the recent Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Jackson is out of contract in the summer and could sign a pre-contract with Hibs, linking up with former boss Paul Heckingbottom. (Various)

Deal offered to Mexer, but Gers face competition

Rangers have reportedly offered a three-year deal to Rennes defender Mexer, but face competition from three European clubs for the Mozambique international’s signature.

Ligue 1 sides Bordeaux and Nantes are keeping tabs on the 30-year-old while Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are also thought to be keen.

Mexer will be a free agent in the summer so has no need to hurry a decision. (The Sun)

Stanley eye Laidlaw

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw could be set to join Accrington Stanley. The former Raith Rovers No.1 is currently on loan at Dundee United having dropped down the pecking order at Easter Road.

Former Hibs first-team coach John Doolan is currently with Stanley and may have been alerted to Laidlaw’s likely availability in the summer. (The Sun)

Celtic ‘keeping tabs on Elis’

Celtic are monitoring Houston Dynamo striker Alberth Elis, according to his countryman Emilio Izaguirre.

The left-back is mulling over a new deal at Parkhead but has admitted he would be keen on a move to MLS, where his international team-mate Elis plays.

Izaguirre said: “Celtic have asked me about a few players from Honduras - they’ve asked me several times about Elis. Who knows? Maybe one day they will sign players from Honduras like me.” (Daily Record)