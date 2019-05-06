Rumour Mill: Celtic refute Jose Mourinho offer | Hearts’ cup final blow | bigots sucking fun out of Scottish football

Monday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Odds on Jose Mourinho, left, becoming the next Celtic manager have been slashed. Picture: PA

Celtic refute Jose Mourinho offer

Senior sources at Celtic have poured cold water on reports from Sky Italia which claimed former Real Madrid and Manchester United boss Mourinho had been offered the job. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard at a loss over Rangers discipline problems

Steven Gerrard admitted he was running out of ideas to tackle Rangers’ discipline problems after Allan McGregor’s “moment of madness” earned a late red card against Hibernian. The 37-year-old goalkeeper kicked out at Marc McNulty in the 89th minute of Rangers’ 1-0 win at Ibrox. (Various)

Player of the Year award winners

Celtic winger James Forrest was last night unveiled as the Player of the Year at the PFA Scotland annual dinner in Glasgow. The Young Player of the Year award went to Rangers winger Ryan Kent, while Steve Clarke took home the manager of the Year prize. Kent’s team-mate Alfredo Morelos won Goal of the Season for this strike at Pittodrie. (The Scotsman)

- Motherwell assistant Keith Lasley has called David Turnbull’s snub for the Young Player award “unbelievable”. (Daily Record)

Cup final keeps Hearts spirits up

Even Hearts captain Christophe Berra can admit that, were it not for the Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic later this month, they’d rather the 2018/19 season concluded sooner rather than later. Craig Levein’s men were beaten for the fourth time in six games on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock. (The Scotsman)

Naismith unlikely to be fit for final

Hearts manager Craig Levein revealed today that striker Steven Naismith is unlikely to be fit for the Scottish Cup final. Out since February with a knee injury, Naismith is running out of time for the Hampden Park showpiece against Celtic in less than three weeks and Levein does not expect him to be available. (Evening News)

Heckingbottom: Hibs should be proud of Euro chase

Paul Heckingbottom has claimed his players should not look on missing out on a potential Europa League place as a failure, insisting they have come a long way since he took over as head coach. (Evening News)

Bigots are sucking fun out of Scottish football

Aberdeen defender Dominic Ball insists the fun is being sucked out of Scottish football by sectarian abuse. His manager, Derek McInnes, was once again on the receiving end of it on Saturday as Celtic wrapped up the title at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)