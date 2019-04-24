Rumour Mill: Celtic plan Billy McNeill tribute | Steven Gerrard blasts ‘embarrassing’ Rangers stars | Hearts derby blow

The latest Scottish football news, transfer gossip and rumours...

Celtic plan McNeill shorts tribute

Celtic are hopeful of carrying out a tribute to Billy McNeill during their home match with Kilmarnock. Picture: SNS Group

Celtic are hoping to pay tribute to Lisbon Lions captain Billy McNeill by facing Kilmarnock wearing Cesar’s famous No.5 shorts.

Hoops chief Peter Lawwell is expected to ask the SPFL to give the plans the green light in time for this weekend’s home game.

The club paid a similar tribute to Jimmy Johnstone in the 2006 League Cup final, with the team wearing No.7 shorts before winning the trophy. (Daily Record)

Gerrard blasts ‘embarrassing’ first-teamers

Steven Gerrard didn’t mince his words when commenting on a bounce game with Liverpool Under-23s this week, branding some of his first-team stars “embarrassing”.

The former Anfield star brought in four academy players at half time as a strong Gers team came in on the wrong end of a heavy scoreline.

Gerrard said: “It was a very useful game. I probably learned more in that 90 minutes about the players than I have done all season.

“First half was an embarrassment and the second half was fantastic. It was a very useful exercise for different reasons but in terms of us as staff, we learnt so much about the players invididually.” (Daily Record)

No Haring for Hibs clash

Hearts will have to face rivals Hibs without Austrian midfielder Peter Haring, although Hearts are hopeful the former SV Ried man will be fit for the Scottish Cup final.

A groin complaint prevented him training or playing in the 3-1 defeat by Rangers on Saturday. Medical staff are hopeful an injection in the pelvic area is sufficient to cure the problem.

Manager Craig Levein also told the Evening News today that Haring could potentially be back on the field at Tynecastle Park next weekend against Kilmarnock. (Evening News)

Murray: Gers won’t spend silly money to catch Celtic

Former Rangers director Paul Murray has insisted the Gers won’t throw cash at their bid to stop Celtic’s ten-in-a-row pursuit.

Murray, who is now a regular fan after stepping down from the Ibrox board, said: “We can’t control what other teams do. We’ve got to get Rangers to the best level we can get them at.

“I don’t think anyone on the board is going to be taking undue risks to do that financially after everything that has happened to the club over the years.” (Various)

New Scotland boss search under way

SFA chiefs have started the ball rolling on the recruitment process aimed at identifying Alex McLeish’s replacement as Scotland manager.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke, Aberdeen’s Derek McInnes, former Manchester United manager David Moyes and Sunderland’s Jack Ross are all now rumoured to be vying for the top job, with Scotland Under-21 head coach Scot Gemmill and SFA performance director Malky Mackay also potential candidates. (The Scotsman)