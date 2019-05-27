Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with Dutch midfielder | Rangers eye Iranian forward | Neil Lennon targets trio of signings

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...















Maher to Celtic? Dutch media links free agent with Hoops switch



Dutch free agent Adam Maher has been linked with a move to Celtic after his contract with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar expired.



The midfielder notched two goals and five assists for the Cheeseheads in all competitions last term in his second spell at the AFAS Stadion.



Moroccan-born Maher, who has had spells with PSV Eindhoven, Osmanlispor and FC Twente, has five caps for the Netherlands national team.



Maher is predominantly a central midfielder who can play on the right or in a more advanced role.



Celtic could face competition from Blackburn, Brescia, Fenerbahce, QPR and Vitesse Arnhem, who have all been credited with an interest. (De Telegraaf)



Ansarifard to replace Lafferty? Rangers linked with Championship ace



Nottingham Forest striker Karim Ansarifard is understood to be on Rangers' radar as they look for a replacement for Kyle Lafferty.



The Northern Irish striker rejoined the Light Blues last summer after a spell at Hearts but despite scoring on his debut, struggled for game time and fell down the pecking order with Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos utilised as the Gers main attacking outlet.



The Ibrox side are in need of reinforcements up top and with Morelos' future uncertain and Defoe only on loan for another season, it's an area the club will be looking to strengthen.



Ansarifard has scored 19 goals in 76 international appearances including one against Portugal in the 1-1 draw between the two sides at last year's World Cup. The 29-year-old is under contract at the City Ground until summer 2020. (Football Insider)



'We have identified two or three players' - Lennon opens up on transfer plans



Neil Lennon says Celtic have already identified "two or three players" as the new permanent Hoops boss laid out his plans for remodelling his squad.



Speaking after the Bhoys had sealed an historic third consecutive treble, Lennon said: "We are looking at players at the minute. We have identified two or three players for a couple of positions already. We'll see if we can get the ball rolling soon."



However, chief executive Peter Lawwell believes talk of a major rebuild at Parkhead is wide of the mark.



He added: "We still have a core of a lot of good players. I think people are maybe overestimating what we need to do or overstating it." (Herald / Scotsman)



Gers set for new Edmundson bid



Rangers are set to submit a new bid for want-away Oldham defender George Edmundson after seeing an initial offer of £400,000 rejected.



But the 21-year-old has put in a transfer request and despite the Latics reportedly wanting as much as £1 million for the centre-back, the Light Blues are understood to be readying a bid of around £500,000 plus add-ons - but won't go as high as seven figures, according to reports.



Gers director of football Mark Allen is reportedly "waiting to see what Oldham's response is" to Edmundson's transfer request before the Ibrox side make their next move. (Daily Record)