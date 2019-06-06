Rumour Mill: Celtic linked with defensive duo | Rangers' double exit fears | UEFA boost for Scots clubs

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...











Celtic respond to Jagielka claims



Celtic have rubbished reports suggesting they are keen on signing former England international Phil Jagielka.



The 36-year-old centre-back left Everton this week and was linked with a move north, but the Hoops have dismissed the link - although the club is understood to be seeking central defensive reinforcements. (Daily Record)



Baldock to Celtic?



One defender Celtic could pursue is Sheffield United's George Baldock.



The right-back has a year left on his deal at Bramall Lane but the Hoops are keen on the 26-year-old.



The former MK Dons man impressed as the Blades won promotion to the English Premier League. (The Sun)



Blades to block Baldock switch?



Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is likely to block any moves for players that got the Blades promoted, according to Sky Sports.



The outlet suggested that the manager would keep faith with the promotion-winning squad and fend off any bids for his players.



The Scotsman understands Wilder is keen for his current crop to prove themselves in England's top flight. (Sky Sports)



Gerrard braced for Seagulls swoop

Steven Gerrard is braced for a double swoop from Brighton for captain James Tavernier and midfielder Glen Kamara.



The Gers boss has already warned potential suitors it would take "an awful lot of money" to sign ex-Wigan man Tavernier while Kamara was a £50,000 signing from Dundee in January.



Seagulls boss Graham Potter is known to be a fan of Tavernier and Kamara and could test Rangers' resolve with a bid for one or both players. (Daily Star)



Celtic open Turnbull talks



Celtic have opened talks with Motherwell over starlet David Turnbull, amid interest from NINE other clubs.



The Hoops are keen on signing the £3 million-rated midfielder but Brighton, Bristol City, Burnley and Southampton are all understood to be keen on the 19-year-old.



However, Celtic have reportedly made official contact with 'Well and asked to be kept updated on any developments. (Daily Record)



Boost for Scots clubs in UEFA revamp row

Scotland's top clubs have been boosted by the English Premier League's very public opposition of a proposed radical revamp to European competitions.



Juventus and chairman of the European Club Association Andrea Agnelli had mooted plans to see the current club competitions turned into a three-tier structure with promotion and relegation from 2024.



Clubs including Celtic were alarmed by the plans, as entrance into four provisional groups of eight teams in the Champions League would be invite-only - reducing the number of slots available through domestic success.



A statement from the EPL read: “We believe the proposals - particularly the suggested format and qualification criteria - would be detrimental to domestic leagues across the continent." (Evening Times)



Rangers set up Rovers friendly



Blackburn Rovers will travel to Scotland for a friendly against Rangers in late July.



The Ewood Park side - managed by former Celtic defender and manager Tony Mowbray - will face the Light Blues on July 21, with a 3pm kick-off. (Various)