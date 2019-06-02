Rumour Mill: Celtic, Gers and English trio in transfer battle | New York move ‘unlikely’ for Dons star | Bitton insists he wants to stay

Have your say

All the latest Scottish football gossip, rumours and transfer news.

Celtic to battle Rangers and trio of English sides for Republic of Ireland midfielder

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS Group/Craig Foy

Celtic have reportedly entered the race to sign Republic of Ireland midfielder Luca Connell.

The 18-year-old, who is currently with Bolton, has been linked with a string of English Premier League sides, with Wolves and promoted pair Norwich and Sheffield United all keeping tabs on the teenager.

(Scotland on Sunday)

Nir Bitton adamant he wants to stay at Hoops

Celtic star Nir Bitton says he wants to stay put at Celtic beyond the end of his contract next year.

The Israeli international, who has been in Glasgow for almost six years, insists he wants to help the side on to winning 10-in-a-row and beyond.

(The Scottish Sun)

Celtic target priced at £3m as Southampton and Bristol City circle

Celtic will have to cough up £3 million if they are to land Motherwell’s David Turnbull, according to reports.

Bristol City and Southampton are also interested in the midfielder, who won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year award.

(Scotland on Sunday)

Gary Mackay-Steven move to New York City now ‘unlikely’

Aberdeen and Scotland’s winger Gary Mackay-Steven is now ‘unlikely’ to make a switch to US side New York City.

(The Press and Journal)

‘Not true’ - Reports linking Hibs target Marc McNulty with Coventry ‘wide of the mark’

Rumours linking Marc McNulty with a return to Coventry have been shot down - by the player’s father.

The Scotland striker, who scored eight goals in 17 games for Hibs while on loan from Reading in the second half of the 2018/19 season, had been touted for a return to his former club. McNulty helped Coventry to promotion to League One via the play-offs in May 2017.

(Edinburgh Evening News)

Dons on brink of signing Barnsley winger

Aberdeen are reportedly close to snapping up Barnsley winger Ryan Hedges.

The player could be set to join the Dons on a free transfer as his contract ends this month.

(Football Insider)