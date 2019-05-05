Rumour Mill: Celtic face SPFL probe over sectarian chants | Hearts striker’s cup final hopes | McCann furious with Dundee boss

Sunday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Celtic fans in the away end at Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

Celtic face SPFL probe over sectarian chants

Celtic are set to face an SPFL probe over sectarian abuse aimed at Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes. The league will include it in their delegate’s report and ask Celtic for a response - though they will be highly unlikely to punish the Parkhead side with no real avenue available for them to use under the current rules. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard’s ideas to improve Scottish football

As a new-found advocate for Scottish football, Steven Gerrard is prepared to paint on the blue woad. But the Rangers manager believes that the game up here could do more to paint itself in a better light. The 39-year-old presents a less than ringing endorsement of the sport he has immersed himself in for the past year. (Scotland on Sunday)

Lennon: McInnes work overlooked

Neil Lennon believes Derek McInnes’ omission from PFA Scotland’s manager of the year shortlist smacks of the Aberdeen manager’s efforts being under-appreciated because he has so consistently excelled across six years at Pittodrie. McInnes, who has emerged as a frontrunner for the vacant Scotland job, has guided the Dons to second-place finishes for four seasons in a row. (Scotland on Sunday)

Uche should be fit for final

Hearts manager Craig Levein hopes to have Uche Ikpeazu fit for the Scottish Cup final on May 25 after the striker suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s 1-0 Ladbrokes Premiership defeat by Kilmarnock at Tynecastle. The Jambos frontman was replaced by Sean Clare on 48 minutes after feeling tightness in his leg. (Evening News)

McCann hits back at McIntyre

An angry Neil McCann hit back at Jim McIntyre after the Dundee boss partially blamed his successor for the club’s relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership. McIntyre pointed to poor recruitment on his part and that of McCann as a big reason for their demise. McCann insists the players he signed would have came good under his guidance. (Sunday Mail)

Naismith sacked

Queen of the South last night sacked manager Gary Naysmith after defeat by Partick Thistle left the Dumfries club having to negotiate the play-offs to stay in the Championship. The Doonhamers face Montrose at Links Park on Tuesday night but Naysmith will not be in the dug-out. (The Scotsman)

Hopkin could return

David Hopkin could be set for a return to Scottish football with the former Livingston manager the current favourite to replace Jonatan Johansson at Morton. The Finn made a shock exit from the Greenock club prior to yesterday’s match after finding out the club planned to sack him after the game. (Scottish Sun)