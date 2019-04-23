Rumour Mill: Celtic could lose centre-back to Bundesliga | 6 names to be on Scotland boss shortlist | Celtic target ‘top European prospect’

Tuesday’s Scottish football news and gossip.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon. Picture: SNS

SFA to draw up shortlist

SFA chief Ian Maxwell will next week holding a meeting the governing body’s board in order to put forward a list of recommendations for the next Scotland manager. It is understood that Derek McInnes, Steve Clarke, David Moyes and Jack RFoss, along with Scot Gemmill and Malky Mackay are in the running. (Daily Record)

Lennon wants title race put to bed

Neil Lennon has urged Celtic to “put the title race to bed” before the final Old Firm showdown of the season to allow themselves as much time as possible to focus on the chance to wrap up a triple treble in the Scottish Cup final. (The Scotsman)

Celtic could lose Morrison

Celtic fear they could lose centre-back prospect Liam Morrison to German side Hoffenheim. The 16-year-old is yet to sign his first professional contract and is being courted by the Bundesliga club. Morrison is regarded as the best Scottish prospect at his position. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic target ‘one of Europe’s top prospects’

Celtic target Bahlul Mustafazada has been described as one of the top prospects in Europe. The Azerbaijan defender is out of contract at the end of the season and has been invited for a trial period with the Parkhead club. His Gabala team-mate Rauf Aliyev believes he would be an asset for Neil Lennon’s men. (Scottish Sun)

Edwards set to play part in Hearts run in

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Ryan Edwards – and teenager Andy Irving – are likely to feature in the squad during the remaining four league matches of the campaign after the Australian midfielder was a surprise inclusion among the substitutes for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at home by Rangers. (Evening News)

Agyepong just hoping to play

Thomas Agyepong has seen light at the end of the tunnel time and again this season only to find it’s been an express train hurtling at him. Injury after injury has restricted the winger to just 26 minutes of first-team action in the past six months, wrecking what he’d hoped would be a rewarding loan spell at Easter Road. (Evening News)

Gray hopes to keep playing for four years

Scottish Cup icon David Gray hopes he can keep playing for the entirety of his new four-year deal at Hibs, but is thrilled the club have laid down the foundations for his future off the pitch. Gray has been joined by fellow defender Darren McGregor in penning a bumper long-term contract that does not expire until 2023. (The Scotsman)

McIntyre slams ‘bulls**t’ claims

Jim McIntyre insists that his loan stars are giving everything they’ve got in order to keep Dundee in the Ladbrokes Premiership, calling suggestions to the contrary “bulls**t”. The Dens Park manager insists his players are suffering from low confidence but that they haven’t “switched off”. (Scottish Sun)

Shinnie may have played last game

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie could have played his final game for the club after it was revealed the 27-year-old may miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury. Shinnie is out of contract at the end of the season and is “extremely unlikely” to sign a new deal with the Pittodrie club. (Evening Express)

