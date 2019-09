The football shirt is an essential part of a club’s identity. Replica kit sales is a hugely lucrative business. They can lead to huge profits for a team, whilst also boosting their fan base.

Data team Love the Sales has been tracking demand for home shirts of all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs, and has released a "league table" of strips... where does your team rank?

Call it Hummel's influence, or the Steven Gerrard effect, but the Ibrox side's kit is the most in-demand kit in the Scottish Premiership

Broken hoops, or THAT collar? Either way, the Celtic home kit was beaten into second place

Third in the table is where most, if not all Hibs fans would like their team to be at the end of the season - they're already third in the kit table

It's the lack of sponsor, isn't it?

Surprising not to see the Jambos' home kit featuring higher - it's certainly seemed popular with the fans and is one of their best efforts.

It's hard to go wrong with an Aberdeen kit - but there's not too much you can do with an all-red shirt, which possibly explains their mid-table finish.

A departure from the usual blue and white stripes as Killie celebrate their 150th anniversary, resulting in a classy, navy number

Renewed optimism under the Jim Goodwin regime has the Buddies sitting in eighth place

Macron has form for making decent kits, and this one is no different. Pity about the sponsor, however...