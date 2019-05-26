Revealed: Odds on there being another 'treble treble' in Scottish football

Celtic became the first side in Scottish football history to claim three successive trebles after yesterday's Scottish Cup final victory over Hearts.

Despite losing manager Brendan Rodgers in late February, the Hoops stayed on course for a title win and made it nine trophy victories out of nine with the 2-1 win at Hampden Park.

Celtic won their ninth successive trophy with a 2-1 win over Hearts at Hampden.

Now bookmakers Ladbrokes are offering very long odds on the possibility of it happening again.

The special market has opened at 5000/1 on the astonishing feat being repeated - though the bet will only pay out if it happens in the next eight years.

David Macdonald of Ladbrokes said: “Celtic's magnificent treble-treble achievement really does look like a one time feat and this is why we've put up massive odds of 5000/1 for any club in Scotland to replicate the Hoops."