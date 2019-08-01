.

Revealed: Celtic's potential opponents for the Champions League play-off

Celtic have discovered the complete line-up of potential opponents in the Champions League play-off draw which will take place on Monday.

The Scottish champions face CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round following the club's 7-0 aggregate win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju. Before they travel to Romania in the first-leg on Wednesday, 7 August they will have already learned their possible opponents for the next round. Click and scroll through to see which teams they could encounter.

The Bern side have won the last two Swiss championships and have qualified directly for the play-off round. Ex-Celt Saidy Janko plays for them.

1. BSC Young Boys

They are the dominant Cypriot team, winning the last seven league titles. They have to get past Qarabag first.

2. APOEL

Celtic faced the Azerbaijan champions in 2015, knocking them out in the third qualifying round. They count ex-Hibs players Faycal Rherras and Abdellah Zoubir among their ranks.

3. Qarabag

The Czechs reached the last-16 of the Europa League last season but shouldn't be feared.

4. Slavia Prague

