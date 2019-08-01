Revealed: Celtic's potential opponents for the Champions League play-off

The Scottish champions face CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round following the club's 7-0 aggregate win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju. Before they travel to Romania in the first-leg on Wednesday, 7 August they will have already learned their possible opponents for the next round. Click and scroll through to see which teams they could encounter.

1. BSC Young Boys The Bern side have won the last two Swiss championships and have qualified directly for the play-off round. Ex-Celt Saidy Janko plays for them.

2. APOEL They are the dominant Cypriot team, winning the last seven league titles. They have to get past Qarabag first.

3. Qarabag Celtic faced the Azerbaijan champions in 2015, knocking them out in the third qualifying round. They count ex-Hibs players Faycal Rherras and Abdellah Zoubir among their ranks.

4. Slavia Prague The Czechs reached the last-16 of the Europa League last season but shouldn't be feared.

