Revealed: Celtic's potential opponents for the Champions League play-off
Celtic have discovered the complete line-up of potential opponents in the Champions League play-off draw which will take place on Monday.
The Scottish champions face CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round following the club's 7-0 aggregate win over Estonian side Nomme Kalju. Before they travel to Romania in the first-leg on Wednesday, 7 August they will have already learned their possible opponents for the next round. Click and scroll through to see which teams they could encounter.
1. BSC Young Boys
The Bern side have won the last two Swiss championships and have qualified directly for the play-off round. Ex-Celt Saidy Janko plays for them.