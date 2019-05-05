Reports say Celtic have offered contract to Jose Mourinho

Celtic have offered a contract to Jose Mourinho to become the club's next manager, according to a Sky Sports reporter in Italy.

The Parkhead side are currently under the stewardship of Neil Lennon, who took over on a caretaker basis after Brendan Rodgers left to join Leicester City. The former captain has secured an eighth consecutive title and is on the brink of a 'treble treble' but his future as boss still remains up in the air.

Celtic are taking their time to consider their options and are seemingly keen on another marquee name to replace Rodgers.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that an offer is on the table for Mourinho to join the Scottish champions in the summer. The 56-year-old is out of work after leaving Manchester United earlier this season.

The Portuguese coach famously squared off against Celtic when his Porto team defeated them 3-2 in the 2003 Uefa Cup final. He's since gone on to manage Chelsea (twice), Internazionale, Real Madrid before joining United in 2016.