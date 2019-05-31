Reports claim Neil Lennon closing in on first signing as Celtic boss

Neil Lennon looking to make midfielder Joe Aribo his first signing as Celtic manager, according to the Scottish Sun.

READ MORE - Rangers expected to mount genuine title challenge but Celtic remain strong favourites to make it 9-in-a-row - Scottish Premiership title odds ranked

Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo.

The Charlton Athletic star is out of contract in the summer and can be acquired for a nominal cross-border compensation fee.

Lennon has kept tabs on the player since replacing Brendan Rodgers as caretaker manager back in February.

With him set to be confirmed as his countryman's successor on a permanent basis, he's looking to bring in Aribo as he starts to shape his squad ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has racked up nearly 100 league appearances for the Addicks and was previously linked with Rangers.

Charlton haven't yet given up hope of convincing the player to stay with the club after they won promotion to the Championship.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: 3 Rangers stars heading for exit door | Lennon to swoop for first signing | Celtic to bid £1.2m for midfielder