Report reveals length of time before David Turnbull will return from injury

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull will miss the rest of 2019 as he prepares to travel to London for treatment on his injured knee.

READ MORE - David Turnbull to stay at Motherwell after Celtic fail to 'revise transfer terms'

The Scottish Sun reports the teenager will see a specialist who previously worked on injuries sustained by Chelsea legends Didier Drogba and John Terry.

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull saw a move to Celtic collapse earlier this week.

Though the injury is not expected to hinder Turnbull with any long-term problems, it is a significant blow for the player who had looked set to join Celtic on a £3.25 million deal last week.

A transfer fee with Motherwell and contract terms had been agreed, only for the medical to discover a knee problem that would require surgery to prevent serious injury further down the line.

Turnbull had opted to sign for the Ladbrokes Premiership champions over English Premier League newboys Norwich City.

Motherwell are believed to have pencilled in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, due to take place in mid-January, as Turnbull's expected return to the first-team squad.

READ MORE - Rangers deny transfer rumour, Hibs close in on goalkeeper, Celtic eye Paddy McNair, Dylan McGeouch to return to Scotland? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

