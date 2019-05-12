‘Report 11 missing players last seen getting off a bus in Govan’ - Celtic fans react to Old Firm loss to Rangers

Celtic fans weren’t slow to react to their side’s 2-0 defeat and limp performance in the final Old Firm game of the season, in which it took 83 minutes for the Hoops’ first shot on target.

Scores of fans aired their views on social media but not every supporter took a negative slant...

Grim viewing for Neil Lennon at Ibrox as his Celtic side go down 2-0 to Rangers. Picture: PA

Rosemary Lucas wrote: “Who in their right mind paid £15m for [Oliver Burke]? Bain, Brown and McGregor excepted, the rest were an affront to the jersey.”

John Patrick added: “A beyond deplorable performance from start to finish making a bang average team look like 70’s Brazil, 83rd minute for our first shot on target, a few individuals seriously need to have a right good look at themselves after that dross.”

Callum Richardson stated: “Played better against PSG.”

Tambo Unchained wrote on Twitter: “Worst title-winning squad in my lifetime. Once again board failing to invest from a position of strength. We need a manager of stature next season and wholesale additions and departures. A pitiful display yet again against a mediocre Rangers team and rookie manager.”

Another fan suggested Celtic “make a report to Police Scotland about 11 missing players last seen getting off a bus in Govan”.

Kim Gill took a different approach: “You win some, you lose some, you draw some. We lost a game today and didn’t play well. But we still won the league and could still win the triple treble. I’d take either of them over today’s game any day. Proud to be Celtic, HH.”

Her sentiment was echoed by another fan, who posted: “This isn’t necessarily a bad result in the long run. Remember when they won that cup game that got Deila the heave-ho? I’m hoping this will be a bit like that. Can still win the treble treble but it’s evident Lennon isn’t the man. Even last time we won in spite of his tactics.”

Paul Connolly said: “Unacceptable performance, no divine right to win games but we will not accept the lack of effort on show.”

Another supporter wanted to know what was going on behind the scenes, adding: “One thing getting beat, but when no one looks interested that’s a sickener. Overpaid, and underperforming.”

Stephen Dougherty added: “Embarrassing and the fans have been cheated by that performance.”

One fan slated Celtic’s performance, writing: “You didn’t really try, did you? Lovely way to treat the ‘best fans in the world’.”

Allan Baxter had seen enough: “Lennon is not the man for the job, we need to invest in the summer”.

Bob Nicol wrote: “There’s a warning sign. Don’t let a potential treble blind you from what has been happening or what you need to do to fix that side. Fate has been tempted for far too long!”

One supporter simply copied and pasted the phrase “Lennon out” 14 times.