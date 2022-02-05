Reo Hatate and Tom Rogic updates as Celtic manager discusses duo's fitness

Reo Hatate during a Celtic training session at Lennoxtown.

Forward Maeda and midfielder Hatate joined at the start of January from Yokohama F Marinos and Kawaski Frontale respectively and both have made a big impact, with Hatate already a fans’ favourite after two goals in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Rangers.

However, Postecoglou says that the two Japan internationalists will not be fully fit for a while yet.

"The Japanese season finished early December, so Reo and Daizen had almost a month before they got back into it.

“I don’t expect either of them to be fully fit. Obviously Daizen went away [on international duty with Japan], but Reo has had to play through this time and we’re building up his fitness slowly.

“He’s getting to the levels I know he can, and once we get him to 100 per cent you will see him finishing games strong, because that’s part of his strength, he keeps going to the end.

“At the moment he’s building that up in games because we just don’t have the training time to do it.”

Postecoglou also offered an update on Tom Rogic, who has been away on international duty with Australia and is in contention to face Motherwell on Sunday.

“Tom is good,” added Postecoglou. “After the midweek game, everyone got through OK in terms of injuries and Tom is available now.

“Nir Bitton, who was obviously suspended is available, and Daizen is fully available now, he obviously wasn’t 100 per cent even though he did a great job for us off the bench [against Rangers].

“They are the main three.”